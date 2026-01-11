Road rage driver, 60, nabbed for waving toy pistol on highway

Police made the arrest after a video clip was posted showing the actions of the driver of a red SUV on the highway.

PETALING JAYA : Police arrested an elderly man earlier this evening for waving what turned out to be a toy pistol at a car driver on the Kuala Lumpur-Seremban highway.

Brickfields police chief Hoo Chan Hook said the 60-year-old man said he had been angered by the actions of another driver who had cut into his lane without signalling.

“The man then decided to overtake the other driver. However, the driver rolled down his window to tick him off. In response the man rolled down the window and pointed the toy gun at the other driver,” Hoo said.

The man was arrested at about 7pm after a police report was lodged based on a 34-second video clip posted on social media in which the driver of a red SUV was seen pointing the pistol while on the Kuala Lumpur-Seremban highway.

“The suspect admitted to being the person in the video,” Hoo said. Two toy pistols and an SUV belonging to the suspect were seized.

Hoo revealed that the man was unemployed and had a criminal record. Police will apply for the man to be remanded for investigation into possession of a fake firearm.