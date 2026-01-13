Cops probing Subang Jaya road rage video

Subang Jaya police chief Wan Azlan Wan Mamat said a man allegedly tailgated the complainant, stopped his vehicle abruptly, and obstructed the complainant’s path.

PETALING JAYA : Police are investigating a viral video allegedly showing reckless driving and wrongful obstruction following a road rage dispute in Subang Jaya last month.

Subang Jaya police chief Wan Azlan Wan Mamat said police received a report on Sunday about a Dec 27 dispute involving two individuals which was recorded on a dashcam.

Wan Azlan said initial investigations found that a man had allegedly tailgated the complainant, stopped his vehicle abruptly, and obstructed the complainant’s path, actions which could have endangered other road users.

The dispute was believed to have stemmed from a misunderstanding while driving.

Wan Azlan said the 33-year-old suspect surrendered himself at the Subang Jaya police headquarters.

His statement was recorded to assist in investigations, and he was released on police bail pending the completion of the probe. The suspect later issued an apology on social media.

Police said the case was being investigated for reckless driving under Section 279 and wrongful restraint under Section 341 of the Penal Code.

The traffic investigation and enforcement department has also opened a separate investigation for obstructing traffic under the Road Traffic Rules 1959.