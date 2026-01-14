Woman sexually assaulted, punched in face by ‘cop’ in Setapak

Wangsa Maju police chief Lazim Ismail said the case is being investigated under Sections 323 and 354 of the Penal Code for assault and outrage of modesty. (Bernama pic)

PETALING JAYA : A woman waiting in her car for her husband near a supermarket in Setapak has alleged that she was sexually assaulted and punched in the face by a man impersonating a police officer early yesterday morning.

The 22-year-old woman said she was napping in the car at about 5.15am as her husband was settling some matters nearby.

The woman, who declined to be identified, said a man opened the car door, which was unlocked, and sat in the driver’s seat, Berita Harian reported.

“I was shocked, and asked him who he was. He told me he was a police officer. I tried to scream but he closed my mouth and assaulted me,” she said.

She said she managed to shout for help later, after which the man punched her in her left eye and fled.

She lodged a police report.

Wangsa Maju police chief Lazim Ismail confirmed that police received a report at 12.42pm.

“Police are hunting for the man,” he said, adding that the case is being investigated under Sections 323 and 354 of the Penal Code for assault and outrage of modesty.