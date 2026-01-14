Unemployed man nabbed for suspected arson in Klang

Klang Selatan deputy police chief Kamalariffin Aman Shah said no casualties were involved, and that the extent of the damage and cause of the fire are still under investigation. (Facebook pic)

PETALING JAYA : Police have arrested an unemployed man on suspicion of causing a fire that razed several terrace houses in the Kampung Johan Setia housing area near Masjid Al-Hidayah in Klang yesterday.

Klang Selatan deputy police chief Kamalariffin Aman Shah said the 44-year-old suspect was detained by police at the scene yesterday.

“The suspect has a record of 15 criminal offences and 11 drug-related offences. An application for the suspect’s remand will be made at the Klang court complex today,” Bernama reported him as saying today.

Kamalariffin said the Klang Selatan criminal investigation division was investigating the case under Section 436 of the Penal Code for mischief by fire with intent to destroy a house.

Earlier, he said the Klang Selatan police control centre was informed about a fire at a residential area in Kampung Johan Setia.

“A police team confirmed that the fire occurred at two separate locations less than 500m apart, involving one house at the first location and five houses at the second location,” he said.

Kamalariffin said no casualties were involved, and that the extent of the damage and cause of the fire were still under investigation.