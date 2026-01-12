Coal spill pollutes Pantai Teluk Kalong in Terengganu

Terengganu exco member Razali Idris said the marine and environment departments have been directed to take immediate action to clean up Pantai Teluk Kalong, near Kemaman, following the coal spill. (Bernama pic)

PETALING JAYA : Pantai Teluk Kalong near Chukai, Kemaman, Terengganu, has been polluted by black solid material believed to be coal that spilled from a drifting barge that struck rocks in the coastal area and ran aground.

Ahmad Amadi Ali, 29, a visitor from Paka, Dungun, said he was shocked to find black solid material scattered along 500m of the shoreline when he visited the beach today.

“I cancelled my plan to swim as I was worried the seawater in this area had been polluted and could affect my skin,” Bernama quoted him as saying.

Ahmad Firdaus Che Yahaya, 43, a trader at the beach, said he noticed the coal-laden barge drifting not far from the beach last Thursday.

He said the barge eventually ran aground along the beach sometime over the past two days, and black patches were visible on the seabed several metres from the shoreline.

“The beach area began to be covered with coal after being carried ashore by the waves during high tide,” he said.

Terengganu exco member Razali Idris said the marine and environment departments had been directed to take immediate action to clean up the beach, which is a tourist attraction in the district.

He said Pantai Telaga Simpul has also reportedly been polluted with coal.

Terengganu environment department director Hamzah Mohamad said although coal is not classified as scheduled waste, they would continue to monitor the situation to ensure the safety of visitors.

“The department has discussed the matter with the barge owner’s representatives, including issues related to beach clean-up work,” he said.