Johor CIQ eGate system back to normal after disruption

Johor public works, transport and infrastructure committee chairman Fazli Salleh said the system had been fully operational since midnight, Utusan Malaysia reported.
“We do not expect anymore severe congestion like that reported over the past few days,” he was quoted as saying.
Yesterday, the BSI branch of the Border Control and Protection Agency said the disruption had only affected foreign passport holders.
It was reported that tens of thousands of foreign nationals were stranded and forced to queue for long hours at the BSI and the Second Link land entry points between Malaysia and Singapore following a technical disruption that caused most automated immigration gates to malfunction.