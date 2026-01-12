Johor CIQ eGate system back to normal after disruption

It was reported over the weekend that thousands of foreign nationals were forced to queue for long hours at the BSI entry point in Johor Bahru following a technical disruption. (Bernama pic)

PETALING JAYA : The eGate system at the customs, immigration and quarantine (CIQ) complexes at Bangunan Sultan Iskandar (BSI) and the Sultan Abu Bakar Complex in Johor has been restored following the technical issues experienced over the weekend.

Johor public works, transport and infrastructure committee chairman Fazli Salleh said the system had been fully operational since midnight, Utusan Malaysia reported.

“We do not expect anymore severe congestion like that reported over the past few days,” he was quoted as saying.

Yesterday, the BSI branch of the Border Control and Protection Agency said the disruption had only affected foreign passport holders.

It was reported that tens of thousands of foreign nationals were stranded and forced to queue for long hours at the BSI and the Second Link land entry points between Malaysia and Singapore following a technical disruption that caused most automated immigration gates to malfunction.