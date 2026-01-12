MACC to wrap up probe on senior armed forces officer within a week

MACC chief commissioner Azam Baki said the man was summoned back in the morning to continue giving his statement after earlier spending 12 hours at the anti-graft office.

PETALING JAYA : The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission will complete its probe into a senior armed forces officer linked to the alleged abuse of funds meant for asset procurements within a a week.

MACC chief commissioner Azam Baki said the individual was released at 5pm today after he arrived at the anti-graft agency’s headquarters to provide his statement this morning.

“We have completed taking his statement for today and he went back at around 5pm.

“MACC will complete the probe within a week and any update on the case will be provided from time to time,” he said in a statementy.

Earlier today, Azam said the individual had spent 12 hours at the MACC headquarters yesterday to assist in the probe before being summoned back this morning to continue giving his statement.

It was previously reported that MACC was probing an alleged army procurement cartel.

This subsequently led to the arrest of former army chief Hafizuddeain Jantan, who was slated to take over as head of the armed forces, and his two wives to assist in the probe.

MACC is also investigating the owners of 26 companies connected to military procurement contracts allegedly involving a senior army officer.

Several companies are said to have repeatedly secured high-value military contracts since 2023 through bribes.