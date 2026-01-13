Hilman unfazed by Selangor PAS’s designs on his seat

Bersatu Youth chief Hilman Idham advised PAS Youth not to rush matters and to collaborate with him constructively under the PN banner.

PETALING JAYA : Bersatu Youth chief Hilman Idham says he does not feel threatened by PAS Youth’s call for the Islamic party to contest the Gombak Setia seat under the Perikatan Nasional (PN) banner in the next state election.

Speaking to FMT, Hilman, the two-term assemblyman for the seat, said he would step aside if PAS were to field a candidate capable of replacing him.

However, he advised PAS Youth not to rush matters and to collaborate with him constructively under the PN banner.

“I don’t feel threatened at all. Selangor has 56 seats; it’s impossible for PAS to contest all of them.

“Besides, I’ve served as an assemblyman for two terms since 2018 despite not being a ‘panglima perang (war commander)’,” he said.

Earlier today, Selangor PAS Youth chief Sukri Omar urged the party to contest the Gombak Setia seat in the next state election, saying the wing was ready to campaign and has many candidates of high integrity and morals.

Sukri’s call was backed by Gombak PAS Youth, which said it was ready to take on any party that disrespected and challenged PAS president Abdul Hadi Awang.

Gombak PAS Youth also accused Hilman of failing to engage or work with PAS in the area despite the party’s role in helping him retain the seat in the 2023 state polls.

This comes after Hilman dismissed Hadi’s call for an emergency PN Supreme Council meeting to discuss the party’s chairmanship following Bersatu president Muhyiddin Yassin’s resignation.

Yesterday, Muhyiddin reportedly expressed support for Hadi’s call to hold an emergency PN Supreme Council meeting to be held “as soon as possible”.