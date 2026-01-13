I’ve given Akmal my best advice, says Zahid

Umno Youth chief Dr Akmal Saleh had a meeting with party president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi at the Putra World Trade Centre this evening.

KUALA LUMPUR : Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi says he has offered his “best guidance and advice” to Dr Akmal Saleh during their meeting earlier today and he is leaving the decision on the latter’s place and direction in the party entirely in the youth chief’s hands.

Zahid said Akmal, who is also the Merlimau state assemblyman, will announce his decision tomorrow.

“The meeting with Akmal has just concluded at the Putra World Trade Centre (PWTC) here.

“I offered my best advice, and Akmal will announce the outcome tomorrow,” he told reporters after officiating the second convocation ceremony of the Umno Patriotic School at Dewan Tun Hussein Onn, PWTC.

Earlier today, Zahid said he would meet with Akmal but did not provide any details of the meeting, although it was believed to be about Akmal’s recent hints that he might resign from his party and Melaka government posts.

Yesterday, Akmal said he would abide by any decision made by Zahid and Melaka chief minister Ab Rauf Yusoh about the positions he currently holds.

He said they had selected him to contest as the assemblyman for Merlimau in Melaka, and to serve as the executive councillor for rural development, agriculture and food security.

Akmal also said he had made known his feelings about the matter to Rauf.

The youth chief had said that it was perhaps “time for me to step aside” after Zahid rejected his call for Umno to leave the government and revive its cooperation with PAS under Muafakat Nasional.

Umno Youth secretary Hafiz Ariffin later denied rumours that Akmal was resigning.