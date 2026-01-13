Viral ‘new’ passport, MyKad design fake, says home ministry

The home ministry said details on the design and security features of the new passport and MyKad would only be announced through its official channels. (KDN pic)

PETALING JAYA : The home ministry has dismissed social media images purportedly showing Malaysia’s new passport and MyKad, saying they are not authentic and do not reflect the actual designs.

In a statement, it said minister Saifuddin Nasution Ismail had made an official announcement on Jan 8 about plans to implement a new passport and MyKad this year.

“All official information related to the design and security features of the passport and MyKad will be announced by the home ministry through its official communication channels from time to time,” it said.

The ministry also reminded the public to rely on verified and authoritative sources of information to ensure accuracy.

“Official information and the latest developments related to this matter can be obtained through the official media channels and websites of the ministry, relevant departments and government agencies,” it said.

These include the home ministry (www.moha.gov.my), the immigration department (www.imi.gov.my) and the national registration department (www.jpn.gov.my).