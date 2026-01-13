Zahid doesn’t rule out future Umno-Bersatu cooperation

Ahmad Zahid Hamidi is confident that the party’s grassroots support the top leadership’s decision for Umno to remain in the unity government until the 16th general election.

KUALA LUMPUR : Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi has not ruled out the possibility of his party cooperating with Bersatu.

Asked if the party was ready to cooperate with Bersatu, which is considered a splinter party of Umno, he said: “We will plan the right strategy when the time comes and take the necessary steps if it actually happens.”

He was speaking to reporters after the second convocation ceremony of Umno’s Patriotic School at the Putra World Trade Centre here.

Earlier today, Zahid said he was confident the party’s grassroots supported the top leadership’s decision for Umno to remain in the unity government until the 16th general election (GE16).

Ahead of Umno’s general assembly tomorrow, Zahid told reporters he continues to stand by the position he first presented at the same assembly several years ago.

He said he had no doubts about the grassroots backing for the party’s decision, despite claims by Umno Youth chief Dr Akmal Saleh earlier this month that there were calls from the grassroots for Umno to withdraw from the government.

Asked whether Umno would contest GE16 on its own, Zahid sidestepped the question and would only say that any cooperation to form the next government would depend on the number of seats won by the party.

“The formation of the next government will be based on how many seats are secured – how strong or weak the support is for Umno candidates,” he said, adding that the party was targeting contests in more than 30 seats.

“This includes not only the 30 seats we currently hold, but also other constituencies we classify as ‘tier two’ seats – seats we lost but where we emerged as the runner-up with the second-highest number of votes,” he added.