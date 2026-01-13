Zahid to meet Akmal this evening amid resignation rumours

Yesterday, Umno Youth chief Dr Akmal Saleh (right) said he would abide by any decision by Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi about the positions he currently holds.

PETALING JAYA : Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi will meet Umno Youth chief Dr Akmal Saleh this evening to discuss the latter’s place and direction in the party.

Zahid did not give any details of the meeting, although it is believed to be about Akmal’s recent hints that he might resign from his posts in the party and Melaka government.

“We will meet this evening. I don’t know what he has decided,” he told reporters at the World Trade Centre in Kuala Lumpur today.

Yesterday, Akmal said he would abide by any decision made by Zahid and Melaka chief minister Ab Rauf Yusoh about the positions he currently holds.

He said they had selected him to contest as the assemblyman for Merlimau in Melaka, and to serve as the executive councillor for rural development, agriculture and food security.

Akmal also said he had made known his feelings about the matter to Rauf at the latter’s office yesterday.

Akmal had said that it was perhaps “time for me to step aside” after Zahid rejected his call for Umno to leave the government and revive its cooperation with PAS under Muafakat Nasional.

Umno Youth secretary Hafiz Ariffin later denied rumours that Akmal was resigning.