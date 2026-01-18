PPP back in BN, says Zahid

BN chairman Ahmad Zahid Hamidi at PPP’s annual general assembly at World Trade Centre Kuala Lumpur today. (Bernama pic)

KUALA LUMPUR : The People’s Progressive Party (PPP) has been readmitted into the Barisan Nasional coalition, BN chairman Ahmad Zahid Hamidi announced today.

He said PPP’s readmission was officially confirmed by the Registrar of Societies on Nov 25.

Zahid made the announcement at the annual general meeting of the party at World Trade Centre Kuala Lumpur today.

He said no party should dispute PPP’s legal standing in BN as the matter had been formally decided.

PPP had exited BN following the coalition’s major losses in the 2018 general election, fallen into internal disputes, and was deregistered in 2019 before being re-registered in 2023.

Founded in 1953, the party was a BN component for decades after the coalition was formed in 1974.

Since its re-registration, party leaders had sought formal recognition of its status within BN.

Zahid had previously indicated that the matter would be considered by BN’s Supreme Council following RoS’s confirmation of the party’s leadership.

BN’s component parties now comprise Umno, MCA, MIC, PBRS, and PPP.