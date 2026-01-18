BN unveils 7-point manifesto for Lamag by-election

BN candidates Ismail Ayob (left) and Naim Kurniawan Moktar at the unveiling of the manifesto for the Lamag state by-election on Saturday night. (Bernama pic)

KINABATANGAN : Barisan Nasional launched its manifesto for the Lamag state by-election last night, outlining seven pledges for voters in the constituency.

The manifesto, themed “Lamag Wajah Baharu”, was unveiled at an event at Dataran Terminal here by the BN candidate for the Lamag by-election, Ismail Ayob.

The BN candidate for the Kinabatangan parliamentary by-election, Naim Kurniawan Moktar, was present.

The pledges include establishing a People’s Housing Project scheme to provide affordable homes for the B40 and M40 groups, and developing the tourism, handicraft, entrepreneurship, and cultural sectors.

The manifesto also proposes the setting up of a skills institute, improving sports facilities, ensuring a stable electricity supply, creation of a new town to accelerate Lamag’s growth, and a RM1,000 incentive for youths pursuing higher education and young families in the constituency.

Naim said his manifesto for the Kinabatangan parliamentary constituency, which sets out 10 pledges, would be launched soon.

The by-elections are being held following the death of the incumbent, Bung Moktar Radin, 66, on Dec 5 last year. Naim is Bung’s son.

The Lamag state by-election will see a straight fight between Ismail and Mazliwati Abdul Malek of Warisan.

The Kinabatangan parliamentary by-election will involve a three-cornered contest among Naim, Saddi Abdul Rahman of Warisan and independent candidate Goldam Hamid.

The Election Commission has set Jan 24 as polling day for both by-elections, with early voting scheduled for Jan 20.