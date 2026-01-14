Toy store assistant claims trial to cross-dressing in Terengganu

Lukman Aluddin, 33, was brought to the Kuala Terengganu shariah high court today. (Bernama pic)

KUALA TERENGGANU : A sales assistant at a toy store pleaded not guilty in the shariah high court here today to charges of cross-dressing and behaving like a woman last year.

Lukman Aluddin, 33, made the plea after the charge was read to him before shariah judge Hamidi Shafie.

Lukman is accused of wearing women’s clothing and behaving like a woman at the KTCC shopping centre here on May 12.

He faces charges under Section 33 of the Syariah Criminal Offences (Takzir) Enactment (Terengganu) 2001, which carries a fine of between RM1,000 and RM3,000 or imprisonment of up to two years, or both, upon conviction.

If convicted of a repeat offence, he could face six lashes, imprisonment of up to three years, or both, and a fine of up to RM5,000.

The court granted Lukman bail of RM3,000 with two sureties and set Feb 10 for case mention.