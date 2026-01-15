Why fight DAP when PN snatched Umno seats, Akmal told

DAP Youth chief Woo Kah Leong criticised his Umno counterpart for announcing his resignation from the Melaka state government to ‘fight DAP to the end’. (Facebook pic)

PETALING JAYA : Umno Youth chief Dr Akmal Saleh’s decision to resign from his Melaka executive councillor position to “fight DAP to the end” drew a sharp rebuke today from DAP Youth chief Woo Kah Leong.

“Fight DAP? It was Perikatan Nasional that snatched your seats. (You) can’t educate idiots,” Woo said in a Facebook post.

He was alluding to the opposition coalition’s success in toppling Umno in most of its strongholds in recent elections.

Meanwhile, Melaka DAP Youth chief Cassel Krishnan welcomed Akmal’s stand, saying DAP would remain firm in championing its anti-corruption agenda and the people’s rights.

“He wants to fight DAP? So be it. We will keep focusing on fighting corruption and championing Malaysians’ rights.

“(We) will keep fighting to create new generations with mature politics,” Cassel said in a Facebook post.

Melaka DAP chief Khoo Poay Tiong meanwhile thanked Akmal for his services in the state exco and wished him all the best.

In a Facebook post, the Kota Melaka MP quoted a Malay proverb which translates as “rising and falling is part of life, and what has been lost can be replaced”.

Akmal had announced his resignation from the state government’s rural development, agriculture and food security portfolio, effective next week.

Speaking at the Umno Youth general assembly, he said he had discussed the matter with party president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi and Melaka chief minister Ab Rauf Yusoh.

However, the Merlimau assemblyman also said that he would remain as Umno Youth chief, as Zahid and Rauf had told him that “a warrior never deserts his friends”.

The outspoken Umno Youth chief has frequently locked horns with DAP leaders despite the two parties being allies in the federal and state governments.

Last week, Akmal said it was perhaps time to “step aside” after Zahid rejected his call for Umno to leave the government and revive its cooperation with PAS under Muafakat Nasional.

DAP Youth had also repeatedly challenged Akmal to quit the Melaka government.