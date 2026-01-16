Humanoid robot to run alongside humans at 2026 Miri Marathon

A humanoid robot from Neura Robotics by Suzhou NexAurora Technology Co displayed at the CES consumer electronics show in Las Vegas last week. (YouTube pic)

PETALING JAYA : A humanoid robot will be running the Miri Marathon in April alongside human participants, marking the first-ever humanoid robot participation in a marathon in Southeast Asia.

A robotics firm from China is collaborating with race organisers to showcase real-world robotics capabilities and AI mobility systems with the humanoid robot, reported the Borneo Post.

“It is not just a race, but a platform that showcases how technology can enhance sporting experiences and elevate Miri’s global profile,” said deputy state tourism, creative industry and performing arts minister Sebastian Ting at a press conference in Miri.

Technology companies from China will display advanced robotics and smart technology solutions at a humanoid robot technology experience zone alongside the race. The humanoid robot at the race will be from the Suzhou NexAurora Technology Co.

The marathon, scheduled for April 12, is expected to attract 10,000 runners from around the world taking part in four categories: the full marathon over 42km, a half marathon, 10km speed run and 5km fun run. The route will showcase Miri’s landmarks, parks and beachfronts.

Ting said a total of 6,689 runners from 24 countries have already registered.