Sprint talent Danish bags second bronze and new national record

The 2024 Sukma sprint king, Danish Iftikhar Muhammad Roslee, made two podium finishes at his maiden SEA Games. (Bernama pic)

BANGKOK : Fast rising national sprint talent Danish Iftikhar Muhammad Roslee bagged a second bronze medal as he marked his debut at the SEA Games with a new national record in the men’s 200m final, following his bronze medal in the 100m on Thursday.

His time of 20.73s broke the record of 20.77s set by Russel Taib in 2019.

Danish ran an impressive race, finishing just 0.01 seconds behind Singapore’s Marc Brian Louis, who took silver with a time of 20.72s. Home favourite Puripol Boonson claimed gold with a time of 20.07s, breaking his own Games record of 20.37s set in 2021.

He told reporters later: “I never expected to break the record, but thankfully I did, and it’s now my new PB (personal best). In today’s race, I followed my parents’ advice to invoke blessings frequently, remember Allah, and focus on myself, because in truth, I was competing with myself to be the best,” said the 18-year-old Johor-born athlete, who was the sprint king of the 2024 Malaysia Games (Sukma).

On racing against Puripol three times at the games, including the heats and the 100m final, Danish said he would try to give Puripol “even stronger competition and do my best to reach a higher level”.

National women’s sprinter Nur Afrina Batrisyia Mohamad Rizal finished seventh in the women’s 200m final with a time of 24.52s. Singapore’s Veronica Shanti Pereira won gold in 23.05s, Vietnam’s Le Thi Cam Tu took silver with 23.14s and the Philippines’ Zion Rose Nelson earned bronze in 23.50s.