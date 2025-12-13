First gold for Malaysian men’s T20 cricketers at SEA Games

Malaysia’s T20 cricket XI won all their four matches at the SEA Games, to secure gold after finishing second in 2017 and 2023. (Bernama pic)

BANGKOK : Malaysia’s cricket team clinched their first-ever gold medal in the men’s T20 event at the 2025 SEA Games here today.

They secured the gold after emerging champions in the single league-format competition, following a six-wicket victory over Singapore in their final group match, winning all four matches for a total of eight points.

The team’s unbeaten streak began with a 114-run win over the Philippines last Tuesday, followed by a seven-wicket victory against Indonesia a day later, an eight-wicket win against hosts Thailand yesterday and finally, today’s victory over Singapore.

Malaysia lost the toss and were put in to field, restricting Singapore to 110 runs in 19.3 overs before comfortably chasing down the target with 111 runs in 11.4 overs.

The Philippines was second in league standings, winning the silver medal, while 2017 champions Singapore settled for bronze with four points.

Malaysia previously won the silver medal in 2017 and 2023.