Aaron–Wooi Yik become second doubles pair to enter SEA Games final

Aaron Chia–Soh Wooi Yik will meet either compatriots Man Wei Chong–Tee Kai Wun or Indonesian pair Sabar Karyaman Gutama–Reza Pahlevi Isfahani in the final. (Bernama pic)

PETALING JAYA : National men’s doubles shuttlers Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi Yik became the second Malaysian pair to advance to the SEA Games badminton individual event final after defeating Indonesian duo Leo Rolly Carnando-Maulana Bagas in the semi-final today.

The Malaysians stamped their authority from the start, winning the tie 21-10, 21-12 in just 33 minutes. Aaron-Wooi Yik have now beaten their rivals in all three encounters so far.

They are on track to clinch the gold medal for Malaysia as expected. They were the SEA Games champions in the 2021 edition of the biennial Games.

They will meet either compatriots Man Wei Chong-Tee Kai Wun or Indonesian pair Sabar Karyaman Gutama-Reza Pahlevi Isfahani in the final.

Earlier, Pearly Tan-M Thinaah qualified for the final of the women’s doubles event after beating an Indonesian pair.