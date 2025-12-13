Jun Hao, Justin fail to qualify for SEA Games finals

Justin Hoh battled Indonesia’s second best player Alwi Farhan for 68 minutes before going out in three games. (Bernama pic)

PETALING JAYA : Malaysian singles shuttlers Leong Jun Hao and Justin Hoh fell in the semi-finals at the SEA Games to Indonesian players, settling for bronze medals in the process and ensuring a gold medal for Indonesia in the men’s singles.

In the first match, world No 38 Justin battled for 68 minutes before going down 10-21, 21-15, 14-21 to the 17th ranked Alwi Farhan. Despite making a strong comeback in the second game, Justin found Alwi too hot to handle in the decider.

Jun Hao, who is ranked 20 rungs above his rival Zaki Ubaidillah, failed to live up to his ranking, losing easily 18-21, 13-21 in a match that lasted 42 minutes.

Malaysia has two gold medal hopes so far with women’s doubles pair Pearly Tan-M Thinaah and men’s doubles duo Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi Yik booking their final berths earlier in the day.

Women’s singles player Wong Ling Ching will be playing her semi-final match later today.

So far, Malaysia has won one silver and five bronze medals in badminton in Bangkok, and will not be able to meet the target of four gold medals.