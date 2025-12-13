Sensational golden outing for women’s wushu trio

Lo Ying Ting, Mandy Cebelle Chen, and Sydney Chin Sy Xuan trained together from last June, undergoing three sessions a day. (Bernama pic)

BANGKOK : Intensive training three times a day paid off sensationally for the national women’s wushu trio of Lo Ying Ting, Mandy Cebelle Chen, and Sydney Chin Sy Xuan when they won the gold medal in the women’s duilian (unarmed) event today.

They showcased a solid formation routine to impress the judges, earning the highest score of 9.633 points, defeating competitors from three other countries. Indonesia won silver with 9.620 points, while the Philippines took the bronze with 9.590 points.

Mandy said after the event that they trained together from last June undergoing three intensive training sessions a day. “The effort clearly paid off and resulted in this gold medal. We are very happy with the first gold achievement for wushu at the Games.”

In the men’s competition, Si Shin Peng, Bryan Ti Kai Jie, and Clement Ting missed the opportunity to reach the podium in the men’s duilian (armed) event. They finished fourth with 9.716 points. The Thai team won the gold medal, while Indonesia and Brunei finished second and third.