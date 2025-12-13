Pearly-Thinaah on track for SEA Games gold in Bangkok

Top seeds Pearly Tan-M Thinaah are playing in the SEA Games for the first time. (Bernama pic)

PETALING JAYA : National women’s doubles shuttlers Pearly Tan-M Thinaah kept their hopes of winning the gold medal at the SEA Games alive after a hard-fought victory over Indonesian pair Allessya Rose-Febi Setianingrum to advance to the final.

The world No 2 and top seeds in games held in Bangkok, Thailand, had to battle for 78 minutes before overcoming the 58th-ranked Indonesian pair 21-14, 19-21, 21-16.

The Malaysian duo are playing in the SEA Games for the first time.

In the final, they will face either Vietnam’s Bui Bich Phuong-Trang Vu Thi or Indonesian pair Febriana Dwipuji Kusuma-Meilysa Trias Puspitasari.