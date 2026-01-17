Now Umno says BN-PH tie-up for GE16 not confirmed

Umno secretary-general Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki said if the party makes a political decision without thinking about the people, they will punish it in GE16.

KUALA LUMPUR : Umno has yet to decide whether it will continue cooperating with Pakatan Harapan in the next general election (GE16), says party secretary-general Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki.

This is a departure from Barisan Nasional chairman and Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi’s past statements last year when he said the partnership between the two coalitions would continue in GE16.

“We have not made any decision on the matter,” Asyraf told reporters at the Umno general assembly here today.

He said Umno’s current priority was bolstering the existing government to ensure stability and the prosperity of Malaysians.

“As a party that has extensive experience in governing the country, Umno’s main priority is fulfilling our responsibility to the people.

“If Umno makes a political decision without thinking about the people, they will punish us in GE16,” said Asyraf.

He added that Umno’s top leaders were rational about its current position in the government and were not emotional.

Zahid has repeatedly expressed his desire for BN to work with PH in GE16.

In July, he said BN planned to continue its partnership in GE16 though its strategy for the following general elections may change.

He had acknowledged calls for BN to go solo in GE16 but said the coalition was firm on continuing its alliance with PH.

Umno-led BN played a crucial role in the formation of the unity government after the 2022 general election ended in a hung Parliament.

However, there have been recent calls for Umno to quit the government and join forces with PAS again, with its youth chief Dr Akmal Saleh behind such calls.

Bersatu leader Razali Idris had also expressed hope for an Umno-PAS-Bersatu alliance in GE16, urging Zahid to hold talks with the Perikatan Nasional components.