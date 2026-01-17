PAS spiritual leader backs Tuan Ibrahim for PN chairman’s post

PAS deputy president Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man is the most qualified person to fill the position of PN chairman, said the party’s spiritual leader.

PETALING JAYA : PAS spiritual leader Hashim Jasin has backed the Islamic party’s deputy president, Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man, to become the next Perikatan Nasional chairman.

Hashim said Tuan Ibrahim was the most qualified person to fill the position, which remains vacant following Bersatu president Muhyiddin Yassin’s resignation from the post on Jan 1, Utusan Malaysia reported.

While he did not deny the qualifications of other frontrunners, including PAS vice-president Ahmad Samsuri Mokhtar, Hashim said Tuan Ibrahim met four key criteria that Islam sets out for a good leader.

He listed these criteria as reverence toward God, practising Islamic teachings, preparedness for the afterlife, and contentment with one’s livelihood.

“Tuan Ibrahim is the most suitable candidate for the PN chairmanship. He is a moderate leader who doesn’t act in a hasty manner and doesn’t cause issues to the party,” Hashim was quoted as saying.

He also believed Tuan Ibrahim was capable of improving relations between PAS and Bersatu, which have strained following the Perlis political upheaval that saw the menteri besar’s post shifting from the Islamic party to Bersatu.

Hashim added that the Pahang opposition leader was more senior than Samsuri in PAS’s hierarchy.

PAS president Abdul Hadi Awang is said to have declined the PN chairmanship, while Tuan Ibrahim and Samsuri’s names are being bandied about as possible candidates.

Hadi’s son-in-law, Sungai Buloh PAS chief Zaharudin Muhammad, had backed Tuan Ibrahim for the vacant post and cautioned against nominating Samsuri as PN chairman, claiming it would be bad for PAS and Malaysia.

Tuan Ibrahim defended Samsuri, saying Zaharudin’s statement was detached from reality and did not represent PAS’s position.