Immigration dept given 2 weeks to explain passport block

PETALING JAYA : A technical writer who said he has been unable to renew his passport for years, barring him from international travel, has issued a letter of demand to the immigration department for an explanation within two weeks.

The letter of demand was sent by Hafiz Hamid’s lawyer Shamsher Singh Thind on Friday.

Kedah-born Hafiz, 42, who currently lives in Subang Jaya, has previously stated that he was refused entry to Sarawak in May 2018 for a six-day trip to celebrate Gawai with friends.

He said immigration officers showed him a notice indicating he was on a “suspects list”. The Sarawak restriction apparently affected his federal immigration records, preventing him from renewing his passport and he was unable to accompany his parents for haj as a result of the rejection.

Attempts to seek clarification from the authorities had failed to yield any clear outcome, he said.

FMT has sought comment from the immigration department.