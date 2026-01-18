‘Indecent’ aerobics session under scrutiny after viral video

An image of the alleged aerobics session posted online.

PETALING JAYA : The Selangor Islamic religious department (Jais) is investigating a claim that an aerobics session believed to have taken place in Bukit Badong, Shah Alam, had included “elements that could be linked to indecent behaviour in a public space”.

The department’s director, Shahzihan Ahmad, said the probe was triggered by a viral TikTok video showing the activity. He said the department took a serious view of the matter and would act in accordance with the law, Bernama reported.

“This is because, apart from being clearly inappropriate, it includes elements that could be seen as indecent behaviour in a public setting or actions that may bring Islam into disrepute. We are looking into the incident, including the location, the organiser, and those involved,” he said in a statement today.

Separately, a woman has posted an apology on TikTok for carrying out a Zumba activity that featured people wearing headscarves, but not the tudung. She said the organisers were unaware, and it had happened spontaneously.

The religious department has urged those with information to contact the Jais hotline at 1800-88-2424.

Police open investigation

Kuala Selangor police said it had begun an investigation into the incident following the posting of images and videos on Facebook, Bernama reported.

District police chief Azaharudin Tajudin said: “In the images, it was found that there was a person wearing a headscarf and a school uniform who was not wearing a skirt, while another was wearing only leggings. Initial investigations also found that the aerobics or zumba programme carried the theme ‘back to school’,” he said.

He urged those with information to contact the police or call 03-3289 1222.