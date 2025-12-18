Cops summon suspect in alleged assault of disabled woman over TikTok video

Serdang police chief Farid Ahmad said the victim was left with bruises to her left cheek and lips following the alleged assault. (Facebook pic)

PETALING JAYA : Police have summoned a female suspect who is believed to have assaulted a disabled 45-year old woman at a restaurant in Serdang Raya following a spat on social media.

Serdang police chief Farid Ahmad said the victim was left with bruises to her left cheek and lips in the Dec 8 incident.

He said the suspect had approached the victim with six others, before allegedly punching her in the face about five times.

“A female suspect aged 40 has been called to give her statement to the police.

“We are still probing the case and the investigation paper will be referred to the deputy public prosecutor for further action,” Farid said in a statement.

He said the suspect is believed to have attacked the victim out of dissatisfaction over a TikTok video, adding that the case is being investigated for voluntarily causing hurt.

While the authorities did not identify the attacker or victim in the statement, FMT had earlier reported that a woman with a physical disability from a spinal injury, Rani Arumugam, had claimed that she was attacked at her workplace in Serdang Raya.

Rani said she was attacked in front of her colleagues and customers at a fast-food joint by a group of seven people, including three women.

According to her, the assault stemmed from a video she posted on TikTok in reply to a user identified as Nalinee, who had allegedly been trolling her cousin.

Rani said she felt humiliated and traumatised by the attack and has since been suspended from work following the incident.

The alleged assault was also said to have been live-streamed on TikTok.