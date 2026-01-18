Water disruption in Papar on Tuesday for pipe works

Papar MP Armizan Mohd Ali said the temporary shutdown is expected to affect several areas in the district.

PETALING JAYA : Water supply to several areas of Papar in Kota Kinabalu will be disrupted from Tuesday night when the water treatment plant is shut down for about 10 hours.

Papar MP Armizan Mohd Ali said the shutdown is to allow the replacement of valves and water pumps to increase the Kogopon plant’s capacity by 10% to meet the critical needs of residents in Kinarut and Kawang.

He said the works involved include cross-connects to the pipeline network at two locations, Bernama reported him as saying today.