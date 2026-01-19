Govt’s provision of new site for temple unprecedented, says Yeoh

The relocation of the 130-year-old Dewi Sri Pathrakaliamman Temple in the Jalan Masjid India area has been the subject of controversy, with heated debate on the ownership of the land it sits on.

KUALA LUMPUR : The government’s provision of a new site for the relocation of the Dewi Sri Pathrakaliamman Temple in Masjid India is unprecedented, says federal territories minister Hannah Yeoh.

“This is unheard of, I think, this effort by the government to provide a new site,” she said at a press conference today.

Yeoh said Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) approved the building plans for the new site, located within walking distance of the original temple, last September. The land was gazetted in December as a non-Islamic house of worship.

She said approval to begin construction on the site was issued earlier this month and discussions are now focused on coordinating the relocation process and timing, taking into account religious ceremonies.

She also expressed appreciation to her predecessors in the ministry and Kuala Lumpur’s former mayors for facilitating the preparation of the new site.

She said the cooperation of all parties, including the temple committee and the developer, was crucial in ensuring a fair and amicable resolution.

The relocation of the 130-year-old temple has been the subject of controversy, especially over the past year, with heated debate on the ownership of the land it sits on.

Last year, DBKL said it had identified a new site for the temple and would not carry out demolition activities until the relocation process is completed.

On a separate matter, Yeoh said she chaired the first meeting of the Federal Territories Ministers’ Council with Kuala Lumpur MPs today, describing it as a move to institutionalise regular collaboration on city governance and policy decisions.

The council will meet four times a year, with the MPs centrally involved in decision-making affecting the capital.

Yeoh said DBKL presented its 2026 budget during the meeting, and that MPs would actively monitor its implementation to strengthen accountability and ensure effective use of public funds.

She said five monitoring committees were formed to oversee major development and service areas: hawker management, public housing, flood mitigation, road maintenance and traffic management.