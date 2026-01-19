Military graft scandal just tip of the iceberg, laments Agong

Yang di-Pertuan Agong Sultan Ibrahim warned civil servants against abusing their power or helping the corrupt, saying they would be betraying the country. (Bernama pic)

KUALA LUMPUR : Yang di-Pertuan Agong Sultan Ibrahim has expressed disappointment over the alleged corruption scandal involving top officials in the military, saying he believes it is just the tip of the iceberg.

Sultan Ibrahim said widespread corruption would hinder plans for the country to progress, and that the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission must conduct its probes promptly regardless of the position of suspects.

“I am disappointed that there are corruption cases in the military, up to the high levels. It looks like I may have to appoint a sergeant as head of the armed forces.

“This is the tip of the iceberg – I am sure there are more out there, in the customs or immigration departments, police and others. And perhaps even those in this Dewan Rakyat.

“To all civil servants, please remember that if you abuse your power or help those who are corrupt, you are a traitor to your country,” he said in opening the Dewan Rakyat’s 2026 session today.

