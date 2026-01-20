New standardised test for Year 4 pupils, says Anwar

Prime minister also announces that preschool will start at age five, and Year 1 at age six from next year.

upsr
Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim said a new Year 4 assessment will be administered by the Malaysian Examination Board this year. (Bernama pic)
PUTRAJAYA:
Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim today announced that Year 4 pupils will take a new standardised assessment starting this year.

The test will cover five subjects: Bahasa Melayu, English, Science, Mathematics and History.

“Starting this year, the Year 4 assessment will be administered by the Malaysian Examination Board,” he said at the launch of the National Education Plan here.

He also confirmed that preschool education would begin at age five, with Year 1 starting for children aged six, beginning next year.

