New standardised test for Year 4 pupils, says Anwar

PUTRAJAYA : Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim today announced that Year 4 pupils will take a new standardised assessment starting this year.

The test will cover five subjects: Bahasa Melayu, English, Science, Mathematics and History.

“Starting this year, the Year 4 assessment will be administered by the Malaysian Examination Board,” he said at the launch of the National Education Plan here.

He also confirmed that preschool education would begin at age five, with Year 1 starting for children aged six, beginning next year.

