Cops thwart attempt to smuggle drugs worth RM80.3mil via Port Klang

Bukit Aman NCID director Hussein Omar Khan (third from right) showing the seized drugs. (Bernama pic)

PETALING JAYA : Police thwarted an attempt to smuggle MDMA and heroin worth a total of RM80.3 million into Australia after discovering the drugs concealed in two shipping containers in West Port, Klang, on Monday.

Bukit Aman narcotics criminal investigation department director Hussein Omar Khan said the first container was found with 408 boxes of 6,528 olive oil bottles, suspected of concealing 4,064kg of liquid MDMA.

He said the second container was discovered with 1,831 cartons of fruit juice, comprising 54,930 individual boxes believed to contain 9,887.4kg of liquid heroin.

Hussein said the operation was a joint effort with Australian police, acting on intelligence about two containers carrying drugs from a Middle Eastern country, transiting through Port Klang.

“The containers were tracked at the port since Jan 17,” Bernama reported him as saying at the Klang Selatan police headquarters.

Hussein said the shipments were part of a suspected international criminal network based in the Middle East, having been bound for Melbourne and Sydney, Australia.

He said Malaysian and Australian police are working to identify the syndicate. “This is not our first seizure of drug-laden containers transiting in Port Klang. These syndicates continually seek to exploit the port as a transit hub.”

“We will find out whether this involves a single syndicate or multiple groups.”

The case is being investigated under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952 for drug trafficking.