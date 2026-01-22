JPJ drops travel proof requirement for physical driving licence

Malaysians can now apply for a physical driving licence at JPJ counters without needing to show proof of overseas travel. (Bernama pic)

PETALING JAYA : Starting tomorrow, Malaysians will no longer need to show proof of overseas travel to apply for a physical driving licence.

The transport ministry today said a physical licence will cost RM20 for Malaysians and RM100 for non-citizens.

“Members of the public have the option to apply for a physical licence at all road transport department (JPJ) counters and UTC centres nationwide, with applications no longer limited to specified categories,” it said in a statement.

The move comes amid the government’s ongoing push to digitise driving licences under a policy introduced in February 2023. The initiative allows drivers to maintain a virtual licence and renew it via the MyJPJ app without visiting JPJ offices.

The ministry said the new measure is aimed at reducing bureaucratic procedures and providing Malaysians with more convenient options.

Previously, applicants had to show proof of international travel, such as flight tickets, to obtain a physical card.

The ministry also confirmed that existing groups eligible for a free physical licence — including senior citizens aged 60 and above, holders of Class A1 and A licenses, and registered persons with disabilities — will continue to receive the card at no cost.

The transport ministry and JPJ urged the public to take full advantage of the digital driving licence through the MyJPJ app for a faster, smoother, and more convenient experience.