Suaram urges immediate release of minor held under Sosma

Suaram executive director Azura Nasron said the use of Sosma to detain a minor was ‘indefensible’.

PETALING JAYA : Rights group Suara Rakyat Malaysia (Suaram) is calling for the immediate release of a 16-year-old girl detained under the Security Offences (Special Measures) Act 2012 (Sosma) following her arrest in Jitra, Kedah.

Suaram executive director Azura Nasron said the girl, a minor, should have been dealt with under the Child Act 2017, rather than detained using Sosma’s more draconian provisions.

“The use of Sosma in this instance is indefensible,” she said in a statement.

The case attracted public attention after FMT reported her mother as pleading for the girl’s release following her arrest at a roadblock near the Jitra toll plaza and subsequent detention in connection with a migrant‑smuggling probe.

The mother said the teen was only a passenger in the car.

Azura said police must observe all statutory child safeguards, including producing her in a children’s court within 24 hours.

She also called for the girl to be allowed access to welfare officers and a lawyer of her choice.

FMT had reported the girl’s mother as claiming that her daughter was suffering from bouts of vomiting and had developed skin allergies while in detention.

Suaram said her condition would likely worsen without “the immediate intervention of a parent, probation officer, or magistrate”.

Azura called for the girl to be released immediately from Sosma detention and moved either to a social welfare department shelter or into her mother’s care.

She also demanded immediate and unrestricted access to medical treatment by an independent doctor.

Azura also called for the home ministry to ensure no child is arrested or detained under Sosma.

She also urged Parliament to make amendments to the Act, including by removing the 28-day detention provision or restoring court oversight.