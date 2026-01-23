Olympian sues MBPJ, S’gor govt over blanket ban on dogs in condos

Olympian Noraseela Khalid filed a lawsuit challenging Section 8(2) of MBPJ’s Licensing of Dogs and Kennel Establishments By‑Law 2007 which restricts residents from keeping dogs in apartment units.

PETALING JAYA : Olympian Noraseela Khalid has filed a lawsuit at the Shah Alam High Court against the Selangor government and the Petaling Jaya City Council (MBPJ), challenging a blanket ban on dogs in apartment units.

In the suit, Noraseela argued that MBPJ’s Licensing of Dogs and Kennel Establishments By‑Law 2007 contravenes federal legislation, including the Local Government Act 1976 and the Strata Management Act.

Section 8(2) of the by‑law prohibits residents from keeping dogs in apartment units under MBPJ’s jurisdiction.

Noraseela, a resident of a condominium complex here, argued that the council had no power in law to impose such a sweeping restriction.

Noraseela Khalid.

She claimed the ban infringes the rights of pet owners to fully utilise and enjoy their property, saying there was no evidence that dogs or other pets had caused disturbance to neighbours.

Noraseela, who represented the country at the 2012 London Olympics in the women’s 400m hurdles, is seeking a court declaration that the by‑law is unlawful and unenforceable.