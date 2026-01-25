Don’t be overly sensitive, Bersatu leader tells PAS info chief

Dr Afif Bahardin (left) said Ahmad Fadhli Shaari should not be ‘too sensitive’ after he told the Perlis menteri besar not to meddle in the affairs of other parties.

PETALING JAYA : A Bersatu leader has asked PAS information chief Ahmad Fadhli Shaari not to be “too sensitive” over a proposal by the Perlis menteri besar concerning the three sacked PAS assemblymen.

Bersatu Supreme Council member Dr Afif Bahardin said the proposal by menteri besar Abu Bakar Hamzah was reasonable.

Abu Bakar, of Bersatu, had suggested that the three assemblymen be allowed to continue serving as elected representatives, even if they sat as independents.

Ridzuan Hashim (Guar Sanji), Fakhrul Anwar Ismail (Bintong) and Saad Seman (Chuping) have had their seats vacated by speaker Rus’sele Eizan after their memberships were terminated by PAS for allegedly withdrawing their support for then menteri besar Shukri Ramli.

Shukri is the PAS assemblyman for Sanglang.

Fadhli ticked off Abu Bakar for the proposal, saying he should focus on governing the state and refrain from interfering in the affairs of other political parties.

Afif defended Abu Bakar’s proposal, saying it was “reasonable”.

“Fadhli should not be too sensitive. As someone who is now in charge of the wellbeing of the Perlis people and the stability of the government, he (Abu Bakar) has to show leadership and have a say on the three assemblymen’s position,” he told FMT.

He said the issue was a matter for the state, either administratively or politically, and that Bersatu was trying to find common ground within Perikatan Nasional.

He also pointed to Bersatu president Muhyiddin Yassin’s recent visit to Perlis, including a courtesy call on PAS spiritual leader Hashim Jasin, as an example of leadership.

“That is what you call leadership. Move forward and focus on delivering to the people,” he said, adding that Fadhli should learn from senior figures in the coalition.

Earlier today, Bersatu information chief Tun Faisal Ismail Aziz also rejected claims that Abu Bakar was trying to meddle in PAS’s affairs.

Tun Faisal said Abu Bakar’s remarks were about keeping aid and services running in the three constituencies while the legal dispute is being resolved.

Ridzuan, Fakhrul and Saad have since filed a judicial review against the decision of assembly speaker Rus’sele at the High Court in Kangar.