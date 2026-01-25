‘Too early’ to talk about reinstating sacked reps, says PAS No 2

PAS deputy president Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man brushed aside the suggestion by the Perlis menteri besar to reinstate the three assemblymen whose memberships were terminated by the party.

PETALING JAYA : PAS deputy president Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man has brushed aside Perlis menteri besar Abu Bakar Hamzah’s call to reinstate three former PAS assemblymen as elected representatives, even if they remain independents.

Tuan Ibrahim said it was too early to discuss the matter because the next election was still some time away.

“This issue does not arise because the election is still a long way off. We have yet to know who the candidates will be or which seats will be contested,” he was quoted by New Straits Times as saying.

Abu Bakar, of Bersatu, had suggested that the three assemblymen be allowed to continue serving as elected representatives, even if they sat as independents.

Ridzuan Hashim (Guar Sanji), Fakhrul Anwar Ismail (Bintong) and Saad Seman (Chuping) have had their seats vacated by speaker Rus’sele Eizan after their memberships were terminated by PAS for allegedly withdrawing their support for then menteri besar Shukri Ramli.

Shukri is the PAS assemblyman for Sanglang.

Abu Bakar said the state government hoped to find a solution to restore political stability and protect residents’ welfare in the three constituencies.

PAS information chief Ahmad Fadhli Shaari earlier hit out at Abu Bakar over the proposal, telling him to focus on running the state and stop interfering in the affairs of other parties.

Bersatu leaders have since defended Abu Bakar, with the party’s information chief Tun Faisal Ismail Aziz, saying the menteri besar did not try to meddle in PAS’s affairs.

Bersatu Supreme Council member Dr Afif Bahardin also told Fadhli not to be “too sensitive”, saying Abu Bakar had a right to speak on a matter that affected the state and government stability.