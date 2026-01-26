Seberang Perai residents advised to store water ahead of pipeline works

PBAPP CEO K Pathmanathan said they will try to complete the connection without interrupting the main water supply from the Sungai Dua water treatment plant.

PETALING JAYA : Residents and owners of premises in Seberang Perai Utara (SPU) and Seberang Perai Tengah (SPT) have been advised to store enough water for 24 hours on Wednesday and Thursday.

Penang Water Supply Corporation (PBAPP) CEO K Pathmanathan said the company will install the final connection for the second pipeline across Sungai Perai near the Sri Tambang Restaurant and Aur Gading Restaurant in Sungai Dua on Wednesday.

“Only one area in SPU will be affected, which is Sungai Dua. In SPT, the areas affected are Alma, Bukit Mertajam, Bukit Minyak, Bukit Teh and Cherok Tokun.

“Kampung Baru, Kampung Kota, Kota Permai, Machang Bubok, Padang Lalang, Penanti, Permatang Pasir, Sungai Rambai, Taman Bukit, Taman Bukit Indah and Taman Sentosa will also be affected,” Bernama reported him as saying today.

Pathmanathan said while PBAPP will try to complete the connection without interrupting the main water supply from the Sungai Dua treatment plant, residents should store water as a precaution.

The treatment plant serves about 26,000 premises.