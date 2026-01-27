Ministry dismisses reports of food price hikes in Penang

The Penang Hindu Association today said that prices for 15 key staples surveyed at several retail outlets and wet markets yesterday had increased between 14% and 100% over the past month. (Bernama pic)

GEORGE TOWN : The domestic trade and cost of living ministry (KPDN) has assured consumers that prices of essential goods in Penang remain stable, dismissing reports of sharp price hikes ahead of Thaipusam and Chinese New Year.

State KPDN director S Jegan said the ministry monitors the prices of 41 types of vegetables, including those reportedly subject to increases, through its “price catcher” initiative across 45 public markets, 13 hypermarkets, and 18 supermarkets.

“Analysis shows that most items – such as tomatoes, ginger, lady’s fingers, cauliflower, long beans, cabbage, and carrots – have only minor changes and remain within a reasonable price range. In fact, prices of certain items have dropped compared to the previous month,” he said in a statement.

His comments followed concerns raised by the Penang Hindu Association (PHA) regarding rising prices of basic food items ahead of the festive season, following consumer complaints.

PHA president P Murugiah reportedly said the association surveyed several retail outlets and wet markets on Jan 26, finding that prices for 15 key staples had increased between 14% and 100% over the past month.

Jegan refuted these claims, noting that the average retail price of tomatoes, for example, rose only from RM6.56 per kg last month to RM7.28 this month.

Meanwhile, ginger prices remained steady at around RM9.80 per kg, while prices for lady’s fingers and cauliflower actually fell significantly, from RM13.10 to RM9.99 and from RM10.24 to RM8.82, respectively.

Regarding PHA’s claims of up to 100% increases for large mangoes, brinjals, and moringa, Jegan clarified that these items are not monitored daily. Nonetheless, current checks indicate their prices remain within normal market ranges.

He said the state’s KPDN enforcement team would conduct more daily inspections at public markets, morning and night markets, and supermarkets, to ensure traders comply with the law.

Jegan warned that traders found violating the Price Control and Anti-Profiteering Act 2011, Control of Supplies Act 1961, Weights and Measures Act 1972, and Consumer Protection Act 1999 would face stern action.

He also urged consumers to use the “price catcher” mobile app to compare prices before shopping, to avoid being misled by unscrupulous traders.