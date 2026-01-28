14 items seized from Jamal Yunos over outstanding payment in defamation case

Court officials attempting to gain entry at the front gate of Jamal Yunos’s residence in Ampang.

AMPANG : Court bailiffs today executed a writ of seizure and sale at the residence of Umno’s Jamal Yunos after he failed to settle more than RM66,000 in legal costs awarded in a defamation suit filed by DAP’s Seputeh MP Teresa Kok.

A total of 14 items were seized and will be auctioned to recover the outstanding amount, according to Kok’s lawyer, SN Nair.

In 2022, the High Court ordered Jamal to pay more than RM300,000 in damages, along with costs.

Jamal had deposited RM300,000 into a stakeholder’s account pending his appeal, but an outstanding sum of RM66,061.65, comprising costs and interest, remained unpaid. Kok subsequently filed the writ of seizure to recover the balance.

Court officials arrived at Jamal’s residence here at about 11.40am to execute the seizure.

After receiving no response at the front door, a senior assistant ordered bailiffs to open the front gate to gain entry.

The bailiffs spent about an hour at the premises, leaving at around 12.40pm. It is understood that Jamal’s family members were present at the time.

Nair declined to disclose the items seized.