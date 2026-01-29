Ex-military intelligence chief claims trial to graft charges

Razali Alias was charged with three counts of receiving gratification at the sessions court in Kuala Lumpur today. (Facebook pic)

KUALA LUMPUR : A former director-general of the Malaysian Defence Intelligence Organisation was charged in the sessions court here today with three counts of receiving gratification involving RM140,000, including flight tickets for his wife.

Razali Alias, 59, pleaded not guilty after the charges were read before judge Suzana Hussin.

On the first charge, Razali was accused of receiving US$20,000 between August and November 2024 as an inducement to approve the certification and acceptance of services for the procurement of maintenance and support for the Cyber Defence Operations Centre system.

The charge was framed under Section 16(a)(B) of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission Act 2009, which provides for a jail term of up to 20 years and a fine of not less than five times the value of the claims or RM10,000, whichever is higher, upon conviction.

The second and third charges alleged that Razali received valuable items for his wife, Azarina Bakia, without consideration from Sheikh Ahmad Nafiq Sheikh A Rahman, a director of Intelligence PC Centre Sdn Bhd, who was reportedly linked to Razali’s official duties.

This includes the receipt of RM26,800 on Nov 15, 2024 for return flight tickets from Kuala Lumpur to Malaga, Spain, and RM37,800 on April 28, 2025 for return tickets between Kuala Lumpur and Estonia.

Both charges fall under Section 165 of the Penal Code, punishable by up to two years’ imprisonment, a fine, or both.

Judge Suzana granted bail of RM50,000 with one surety and ordered Razali to surrender his passport until the disposal of the case. She also set March 4 for case mention.

Deputy public prosecutor Law Chin How had sought bail of RM200,000, citing a risk of flight as Razali had recently retired and was known to travel abroad.

Defence counsel Geethan Ram Vincent however argued for a lower bail amount, saying the passport surrender mitigated any flight risk and that his client had been cooperative throughout the investigation.