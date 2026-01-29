Govt drafting National Food Security Act

Deputy prime minister Fadillah Yusof said although Malaysia remained in a stable food security position, the government could not afford to be complacent.

KUALA LUMPUR : The government is in the process of drafting a National Food Security Act, says deputy prime minister Fadillah Yusof.

Fadillah, who is also energy transition and water transformation minister, said food security is a shared responsibility and the drafting of the Act represents an inclusive and strategic move by the government.

“The drafting of this Act is our promise and sincere commitment to future generations, to ensure that Malaysia always has a sustainable supply system and that its people will never face food shortages,” he said at the launch of the National Food Security Policy (DKMN) 2030 here.

Also present was agriculture and food security minister Mohamad Sabu.

Fadillah said the world faced extraordinary uncertainty through extreme climate change, geopolitical tensions and competition for land use, adding that these factors have a direct impact on the stability of the global food supply chain.

“When input costs rise, this triggers a domino effect in the form of food price inflation at the global level,” he said.

Although Malaysia remains in a stable food security position, he said the government could not afford to be complacent as current achievements are no guarantee for the future.

Fadillah said DKMN 2030 serves as the main compass in driving the transformation of the national agri-food sector to ensure adequate food availability, safety and quality assurance, as well as environmental sustainability for the continuity of the country’s food system.

He said the policy also focuses on ensuring the wellbeing of farmers and fishermen through modernisation and positioning the agri-food sector as a competitive economic driver and key contributor to national growth.

Fadillah said there is a need to shift towards smart agriculture through digitalisation and the use of technologies such as drones and artificial intelligence to enhance productivity, attract youth participation and position agriculture as a modern and profitable career.