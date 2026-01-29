Sarawak polls definitely this year, says GPS sec-gen

The next Sarawak state election must be held by April 2027 at the latest. (Bernama pic)

PETALING JAYA : The Sarawak government will dissolve the legislative assembly early to pave the way for the 13th state election to be held this year, says Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS).

GPS secretary-general Alexander Nanta Linggi said the state election will “definitely” be held this year, but the exact date of the legislative assembly’s dissolution was up to Sarawak premier Abang Johari Openg.

Nanta, who is also secretary-general of GPS lynchpin Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu, expressed confidence that the coalition would continue to command majority support in the state assembly, Borneo Post reported.

The December 2021 Sarawak polls saw GPS win 76 of the 82 seats that were up for grabs, while Wong Soon Koh’s Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) secured four and DAP two.

PSB was later dissolved, with Wong and other members joining the Progressive Democratic Party, a GPS component, bringing the coalition’s total number of seats to 80.

The next Sarawak election must be held by April 2027 at the latest.

The legislative assembly previously approved increasing the number of state seats to 99, but this is subject to the Dewan Rakyat’s endorsement.