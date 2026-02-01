PBB man warns off Peninsula-based players intent on mischief

Abdullah Saidol of PBB said the ruling GPS coalition would not yield ‘even an inch’ at the next state assembly elections. (Instagram pic)

PETALING JAYA : A Sarawak deputy minister has warned political actors based in Peninsular Malaysia against working to destabilise the state. Abdullah Saidol, a Supreme Council member of Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB), said Sarawak must be developed without external interference.

“I advise certain individuals who may want to stir unrest, especially from the peninsula, to be careful. Once the public becomes anxious, it can be difficult to control. We hope that by Malaysia Day 2026, the situation will be more stable,” he was quoted by Dayak Daily as saying.

“Don’t let political rhetoric aimed at popularity lead to chaos,” said Abdullah, who is state deputy minister for corporate affairs, information and the state communications unit Ukas.

‘Provocative reports’

Abdullah did not state for whom his remarks were intended. However, he was quoted separately by The Borneo Post as attacking the Berita 7.56 news bulletin of Awesome TV, an internet broadcaster.

He accused the site of having published provocative reports without citing clear sources, relying instead on general references to “political experts” or “observers”.

Abdullah questioned why Berita 7.57 was allowed to continue publishing provocative news about Sarawak, even though reports have been lodged with the relevant authorities, and urged the communications ministry to take firm action against any media outlet that violated journalistic ethics.

Abdullah, who is Semop assemblyman, said the ruling Gabungan Parti Sarawak coalition would not yield “even an inch” to rival parties at the coming state assembly elections.

He said the coalition would contest every state assembly seat. The final decision would rest with GPS chairman and PBB president Abang Johari Openg, “but I believe GPS can manage on its own,” he was quoted as saying.