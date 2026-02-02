Animal rights group seeks justice over dog allegedly run over by lorry

A screenshot from CCTV footage showing the injured dog at the factory’s entrance.

PETALING JAYA : An animal welfare group has lodged a police report over the death of a dog from injuries believed to be sustained from being run over by a lorry.

Fauziah Paws Care president Siti Fauziah Abdul Jabbar said she believes there are elements of animal abuse in the death of the dog, whose skin was almost completely torn off.

“We are seeking justice over the dog’s death. We urge the police to probe the case as soon as possible,” she told FMT.

Fauziah said workers at a factory where the dog was often around were fond of it and would sometimes feed it, describing it as friendly.

She said the guard on duty claimed to be surprised when a lorry entered the factory’s compound after midnight last Thursday, when the dog was sleeping.

“The lights were on and the dog could be seen. The guard told me no lorry was expected at the factory after midnight,” she said.

She said she handed CCTV footage to police showing the incident had occurred at about the same time.

FMT previously reported her as saying the dog was taken to a nearby veterinary clinic on Friday morning by a woman who often fed it. The woman later buried the dog after it died on Saturday morning.

The investigating officer from Sentul police headquarters confirmed that Fauziah had lodged a report.