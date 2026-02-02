Elderly woman, grandson killed in morning blaze

The Sarawak fire and rescue department received a call about the blaze at about 1.10am. (Fire and rescue department pic)

PETALING JAYA : An elderly woman and her grandson were found dead after being trapped in a fire at a house on Jalan Sungai Nyigu, Bintulu, early this morning.

According to a spokesman from the operations control centre of the Sarawak fire and rescue department, the victims were identified as Taun Nyaring, 61, and Melbourne Jeasy, 15.

“The fire and rescue team recovered the bodies from the scene and handed them over to the police for further action,” the spokesman was reported as saying by Harian Metro.

The spokesman said a team was rushed to the scene after receiving a call about the fire at about 1.10am.

“The moment we arrived at the location, we found that the fire was raging and had destroyed a block of temporary workers’ quarters with 31 rooms.”

The fire was brought under control after more than three hours.

The victims’ bodies have been sent to the forensic unit of Bintulu Hospital for a post-mortem.