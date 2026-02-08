Woman with ‘too sexy’ clothing told to leave RX-Z gathering

About 20,000 motorcycle enthusiasts were reported to have attended the RXZ Forever Legend rally in Kota Bharu at the weekend. (RXZ Forever Legend Facebook pic)

PETALING JAYA : A woman was told to leave a large motorcycle rally in Kelantan at the weekend for wearing a “too sexy” outfit, according to a rally organiser.

The woman turned up in a skirt and a low-cut top, rally organiser Huzaifah Abdul Halim told Sinar Harian. “We asked the woman to go home because her outfit was too sexy. That is one of the rules we set,” he told reporters yesterday at the closing ceremony of the two-day event.

Huzaifah was quoted as saying the venue had been declared a “cover up zone”, meaning women were expected to dress in line with Islamic modesty rules.

Huzaifah said organisers had also prepared 100 headscarves for women who were not dressed appropriately, and that about 30 women were given headscarves to wear. “Almost 99%” of those who attended complied with the organisers’ guidelines, he said.

Kelantan menteri besar Nassuruddin Daud conducted the closing ceremony and also rode an RX-Z with participants. About 20,000 motorsports fans from across Malaysia and southern Thailand attended the RXZ Forever Legend gathering, he said.

The event honours the Yamaha RX-Z motorcycle, a 1980s to 90s street icon which has a cult following. The motorcycle featured at the PAS Youth general assembly last year, with one youth leader riding an RX-Z on to the stage in Alor Setar.