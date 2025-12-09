Adhere to dress code when lodging police reports, says Melaka top cop

Melaka police chief Dzulkhairi Mukhtar said the dress code is part of wider government guidelines to enhance customer service at public sector counters. (Bernama pic)

PETALING JAYA : Police in Melaka have reminded the public to adhere to official dress code guidelines when visiting police report counters.

State police chief Dzulkhairi Mukhtar said the guidelines were outlined in a circular issued by the chief secretary, aimed at improving customer relations across public sector agencies.

“However, exceptions will be made for emergencies or situations requiring immediate police intervention,” he said in a statement today.

Dzulkhairi’s remarks follow reports that a woman was temporarily denied entry to a Melaka district police headquarters yesterday as her attire was deemed unsuitable for government premises.

He said the incident occurred at around 5pm, when two women arrived to lodge a report on a road accident.

“The officer at the entrance asked one of the women to return home to change into clothing that complied with the official dress code, as neither woman had sustained injuries in the accident.

“Investigations found that by 5.40pm, the woman had returned to the police headquarters with her mother, dressed more modestly, and she was allowed to enter and lodge the police report,” he said.