Big Blue Taxi founder Shamsubahrin Ismail dies at 60

KUALA LUMPUR : Shamsubahrin Ismail, founder of premium taxi service Big Blue Taxi, died in Kuala Lumpur Hospital at 1.32pm today from colon cancer. He was 60.

His wife, Suzana Abdul Aziz, said Shamsubahrin was first diagnosed with stage four colon cancer in 2015. Despite recovering initially, the illness recurred, leading to his hospitalisation three weeks ago.

“Due to severe pain, he chose not to continue treatment, and his condition worsened,” she said, adding that he started experiencing breathing difficulties at about 5am.

Shamsubahrin is survived by Suzana and five children.

His remains will be taken to his mother’s home in Shah Alam before funeral prayers at Masjid Bukit Jelutong at 8am tomorrow.

He will be buried at the Bukit Kiara Muslim cemetery in Taman Tun Dr Ismail.

A prominent figure in the taxi industry, Shamsubahrin was known for his outspoken views on public transport and e-hailing issues in Malaysia.